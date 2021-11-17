Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,959 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $46,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

QSR stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

