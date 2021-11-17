Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.06% of B2Gold worth $47,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

