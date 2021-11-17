Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $43,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 62.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 129,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 129.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $82,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

