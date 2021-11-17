Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 54.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.13. The stock has a market cap of $419.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

