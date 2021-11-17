Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Coherent makes up 9.9% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Coherent worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent stock opened at $258.80 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.55. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

