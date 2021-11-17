Havens Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 91,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Intersect ENT comprises about 3.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XENT. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $902.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.