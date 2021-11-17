Havens Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,000 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Tronox makes up 1.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

TROX opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

