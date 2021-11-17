DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $29.81 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $29.81 million and $467,368.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $59,173.59 or 0.98148269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00070948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.26 or 1.00265814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.37 or 0.06971915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

