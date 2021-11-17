Balancer (BAL) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $21.40 or 0.00035497 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $148.61 million and $33.76 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00228079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

