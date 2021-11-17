Savaria Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

SIS opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.89. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$13.04 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.79.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 99.71%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

