Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, insider ETF Managers Trust purchased 24,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,343.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,666,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,466,189.24.

