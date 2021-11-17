Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 74 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $403.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average is $386.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.33 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

