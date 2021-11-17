Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

