$3.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $5.26. Vistra posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16,050%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vistra.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vistra by 18.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vistra by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after acquiring an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Vistra by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after acquiring an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

