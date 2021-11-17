Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Investec lowered shares of Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

