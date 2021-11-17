Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Investec lowered shares of Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.