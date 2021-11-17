La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,146 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 238.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

