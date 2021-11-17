VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

VGPBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded VGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $268.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.09. VGP has a 1 year low of $201.20 and a 1 year high of $271.30.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

