The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:GCV opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $6.83.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.38% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

