Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Hershey Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hershey in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

