Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Grows By 100.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. Wacoal has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Wacoal alerts:

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.