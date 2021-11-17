Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Grows By 100.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. Wacoal has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.35.
