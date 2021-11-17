Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSI shares. Greenridge Global downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Flexible Solutions International worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

