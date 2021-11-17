Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSRXF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

