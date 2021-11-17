Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Apollo Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get Apollo Gold & Silver alerts:

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.