Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $166.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

