Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 71 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $230.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

