Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,586 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

