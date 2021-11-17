Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.30% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VSLU stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

