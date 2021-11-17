Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

