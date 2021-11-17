Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $58,595,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 67.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 674,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $72.60 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

