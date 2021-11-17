Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) Plans GBX 1.52 Dividend

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 1,512.52 ($19.76) on Wednesday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 947.25 ($12.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,568.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

