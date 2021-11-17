TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.38 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

