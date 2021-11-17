Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

LABP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landos Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 1,337.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.