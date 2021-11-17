Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Up 598.2% in October

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 598.2% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALN opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

VALN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

