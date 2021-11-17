Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. CAE posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

CAE stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

