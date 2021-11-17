Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE:WD opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $150.01.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walker & Dunlop stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

