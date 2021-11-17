Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Truist lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,810,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 177,912 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,184 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

