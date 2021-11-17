$0.18 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.25. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,269 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

