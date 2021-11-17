Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

