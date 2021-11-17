Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TUFN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

