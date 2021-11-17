Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $51,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $239.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.77 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

