Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $787,000 Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 109,237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.