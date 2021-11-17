Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 4,141 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 138,033.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $188.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $197.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $153.04 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

