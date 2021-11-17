Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 8,827 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 110,337.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 504,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

