Everest Market Cap Tops $41.35 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $41.35 million and $271,054.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00069604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00092307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,501.30 or 1.00104145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.32 or 0.06959681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.