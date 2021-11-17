Mist Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $3.08 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00227431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

