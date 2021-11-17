Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 107,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 71.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 368.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MDC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

