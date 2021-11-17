Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 106,541.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,550 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

