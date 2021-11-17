Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $860,000 Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96.
FSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
