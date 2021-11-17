Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $860,000 Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

