MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 112,333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

