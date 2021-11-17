Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 553.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

PLCE opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

